Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $8.35 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $72.48. 22,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

