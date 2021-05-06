Retirement Capital Strategies Takes $328,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.32. 534,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,106. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

