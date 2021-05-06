REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $80.73

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.73, but opened at $83.60. REX American Resources shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.20 million, a P/E ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

