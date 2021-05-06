REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $80.73

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.73, but opened at $83.60. REX American Resources shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 3 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $496.20 million, a P/E ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
