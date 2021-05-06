Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

RIGL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 4,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

