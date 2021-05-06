Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $69.64 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

