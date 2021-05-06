RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

VOX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.53. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

