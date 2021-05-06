RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.73. 139,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,836. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $159.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

