RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,210 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $216.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

