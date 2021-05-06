RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 18,604 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $40,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

ANGL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 34,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

