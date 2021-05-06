RiverFront Investment Group LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $412.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.