Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $420,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 520.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.96. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.46 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

