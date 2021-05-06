Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,886 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 409.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.