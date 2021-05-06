Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

