Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

