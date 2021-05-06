Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 195,715 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,715 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

