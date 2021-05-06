Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR opened at $154.18 on Monday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

