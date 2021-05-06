Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 159,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 227,428.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 5.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,244,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.59. 6,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.