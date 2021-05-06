Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BGT stock remained flat at $$12.69 on Thursday. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.