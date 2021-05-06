Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 67,910 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals comprises 1.4% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

VTN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 56,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

