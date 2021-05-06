Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Shares of CFFVU stock remained flat at $$10.03 on Thursday. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,266. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.
CF Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile
Read More: Price Target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.