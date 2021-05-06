Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of CFFVU stock remained flat at $$10.03 on Thursday. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,266. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.