Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.50. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $19.43. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 573,612 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 98,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

