Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $286.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.18. 9,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day moving average is $253.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,010,328. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.