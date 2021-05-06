Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 256,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $455.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

RCKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

