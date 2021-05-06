Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Rocky Brands stock traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 256,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

