Roger John Dumoulin-White Acquires 50,000 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,396,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,553,178.27.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 65,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,375.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 10,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$2,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 30,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$7,625.00.

Shares of TLT stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$44.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

