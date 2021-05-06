Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $20.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.76. The company had a trading volume of 162,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.60 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

