Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys 140 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.88.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.57. The company had a trading volume of 145,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,849. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.92. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

