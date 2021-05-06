Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Invests $8.33 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 76,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.2% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,885. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.57.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

