Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Takes $209,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 463,929 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 135,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

