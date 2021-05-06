Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,530 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Target accounts for about 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Target by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.19. 72,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average is $183.21. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.