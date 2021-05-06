Roth Capital Increases Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $57.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $55.41 on Monday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denbury by 1,719.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 525,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

