Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of IVA opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

