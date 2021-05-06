Royal Bank of Canada Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $159.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $193.50 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $194.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

