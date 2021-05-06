Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $36.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.52% from the company’s current price.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.