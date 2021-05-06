Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 220.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 134.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Nucor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

