Royal Fund Management LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

