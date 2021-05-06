Royal Fund Management LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

