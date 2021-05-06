Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,010,328 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

