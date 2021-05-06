RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.890 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.72 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

