RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €55.30 ($65.06) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

