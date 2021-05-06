RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Critical Survey

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get RumbleON alerts:

This table compares RumbleON and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% Amdocs 11.94% 15.57% 9.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and Amdocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amdocs 0 0 3 0 3.00

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Amdocs has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Amdocs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.11 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.04 Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.39 $497.84 million $4.19 18.17

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats RumbleON on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.