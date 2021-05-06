Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

RUSMF traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

