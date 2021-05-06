Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $34.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $34.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 13,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.