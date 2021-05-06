Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00.
- On Monday, March 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00.
NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
