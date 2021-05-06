Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

