Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SABR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 25,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Sabre has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.