SafeInsure (SINS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $488.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $348,249.74 and approximately $488.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,722,576 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

