Safex Token (SFT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,374.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $29,374.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

