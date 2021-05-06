Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $159.67. 141,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,836. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $159.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.