SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,689,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 136.5% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 245,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 141,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,771.23 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

