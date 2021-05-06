salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.50. The company had a trading volume of 98,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,126. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $162.92 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

